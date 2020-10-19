House of Assembly reopens, but Premier Andrew Furey still not in his seat

The House of Assembly reopens Monday after a one-week hiatus, although a high-profile face will still not be among his political colleagues on the floor of the legislature.

Premier Andrew Furey won the byelection in Humber-Gros Morne district on Oct. 6, he is not yet sworn in as an MHA.

The earliest date that could happen is Oct. 22. The reason for that is because the results are published in the Gazette 12 clear days after the official count of the votes in the byelection, according to Bruce Chaulk, commissioner of legislative standards.

The official count was on Oct. 9.

The details of Furey's swearing-in ceremony are expected to be available later Monday or Tuesday, his offIce said. Furey will be watching the House proceedings while working in St. John's.

Speaker to rule on 'schoolgirl' comment

The provincial budget remains up for debate. Finance Minister Siobhan Coady read the budget speech on Sept. 30.

The opposition parties and two Independent MHAs had earlier scored a partial victory, passing an amendment that restricted interim supply to two months, instead of the three months the Liberals had wanted.

The interim supply bill allows government money to keep flowing, ahead of a formal budget being passed. The PCs and NDP had argued three months was too long.

"We kept them to a sense of fiscal discipline," said PC Leader Ches Crosbie at the time.

House Speaker Scott Reid is also expected to weigh in on a controversy that simmered last week.

Conception Bay South MHA Barry Petten said Lisa Dempster, whose cabinet duties include the status of women portfolio, was "cackling over there like a schoolgirl" while debating a private member's motion to push the next general election to October 2021.

Dempster called out Petten the next day, in an emotional speech delivered ahead of question period.

"Using the term schoolgirl, with the intent to belittle, condescend and scold was wrong, and it was a breach of privilege," Dempster said, her voice breaking at times.

"The words we choose impact our attitudes, actions and behaviour toward women."

MHA Lisa Dempster challenged an opposition member on a remark he made during a debate. (CBC)

Petten apologized after Dempster's statement, as he had the prior day.

"I do offer my sincere apologies. That's not who I am. I do feel very unfortunate that she feels that way, and I do withdraw my remarks."

Usually, when a MHA apologizes and withdraws remarks the matter is over, Reid said.

"But I'm going to leave this until I return on Monday to make my final ruling on this matter," he said. "I'm going to review some of the transcripts and look at this a little further and think about what members have said here on this point of privilege."

