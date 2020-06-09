Politicians return to House of Assembly, although pandemic keeps public gallery closed

Provincial politicians are set to reconvene in St. John's Tuesday afternoon for the reopening of the House of Assembly, ready to discuss matters put on pause by the pandemic.

Newfoundland and Labrador eased public heath restrictions on Monday, moving to Alert Level 3.

In keeping with health measures, all House members will be following physical distancing guidelines, and the area normally reserved for public spectators has been closed. Proceedings in the legislature, though, will continue to be streamed on the house's website.

The number of journalists in the press area has also been capped.

COVID-19 disrupted the House of Assembly's spring sitting, with the House closing on March 26 amid a wave of pandemic restrictions.

It reopened for one day on May 5, with a limited number of MHAs dealing with pandemic-related legislation.

Those included amending the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act — giving police increased powers to enforce public health orders — as well as allowing temporary measures in the justice system and the Liquor Control Act.

A date for the annual spring budget has still not yet been announced. On June 4, Finance Minister Tom Osborne indicated that the budget could be tabled by the end of the summer.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador