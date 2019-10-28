House of Assembly's fall sitting starts Nov. 4
First order of business is to elect a Speaker
The House of Assembly will open for the fall sitting next Monday, and electing a new Speaker is first on the agenda.
The Speaker of the House is determined by secret ballot, and those interested in the job need to declare their intentions by no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The last Speaker was Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper, who resigned his post as municipal affairs and environment minister after inadvertently leaving remarks about the Innu people in a voicemail to a staffer at the Innu Nation.
As Trimper is no longer in cabinet, he is able to run for Speaker.
- N.L. cabinet minister apologizes after describing Innu as playing 'race card' in leaked voicemail recording
Pam Parsons, then the first-term MHA for Harbour Grace-Port de Grave, challenged Trimper for the job in 2017 but lost. Premier Dwight Ball endorsed Trimper at the time.
The legislature will open for the fall sitting at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
