Christmas Day fire at Hotel Mount Pearl considered suspicious, police say

Police say the first of two fires that decimated a hotel in Mount Pearl is considered suspicious.

Firefighters responded to Hotel Mount Pearl on the night of Dec. 25. They reported it as a kitchen fire, but said the hotel was closed down for the Christmas holidays and there was nobody inside at the time.

Firefighters would rush back to the hotel three days later, to find it engulfed in flames. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it cannot yet rule on whether or not the second fire was also suspicious.

There is very little left to the hotel, which burned for most of the day on Dec. 28. The smoke was so heavy, it could be seen and smelled throughout much of Mount Pearl and St. John's.

Residents were advised to turn off their air exchange systems to avoid the toxic smoke getting inside their homes.

Hotel Mount Pearl also suffered a fire in 2014, which caused extensive damage throughout the interior.

It has been a fixture on Park Avenue in Mount Pearl — near the border with St. John's — for more than 20 years, previously operating as the Chateau Park Hotel.

