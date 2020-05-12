Approval of boutique hotel will improve eyesore of a parking garage, Breen says

Sonco's Park Hotel proposal will put a four-storey addition on top of the existing Atlantic Place parking garage. (Sonco Group)

St. John's city council has narrowly voted for final approval of a controversial plan to put a hotel on top of the Atlantic Place parking garage downtown, although Mayor Danny Breen says the value of the plan will prove itself through the years.

By just a 6-5 margin, council has effectively given the green light to Sonco Group to proceed with development of a four-storey, 108-room hotel on top of the existing eight levels of the Atlantic Place parking garage.

At hearings and through direct representation to the city, many people objected to the design and to increasing the height of the structure.

But Breen said the project — dubbed the Park Hotel — will be a significant improvement on a notorious eyesore that has been part of the St. John's cityscape for decades.

"That parking garage is the ugliest structure that we have right, by far, in the downtown, and this will I think improve it," Breen told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show Tuesday,

Apart from putting a modular, overhanging hotel on top of the existing garage, Sonco intends to change the facade of the entire building.

Breen said he appreciated the plan to open up the ground floor for retail and office space, and to make the area more walkable. He noted that some critics had wanted an alternative, like an open public space, but he noted the property is privately held and no proposals were brought to the city.

While five councillors voted against the proposal, Breen said the project's merits will become evident.

He noted that the additional four storeys will bring the garage structure to just under the same height as the adjacent Atlantic Place complex.

He also said the project will be useful as St. John's tries to recover from the economic knocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need the development and we also need to take care of of an ugly structure that's there now. This is an opportunity to rehabilitate that," Breen said.

Breen acknowledged that Atlantic Place and the garage have been controversial since construction started in the 1970s, and he predicted they will continue to be controversial.

"There will be differing opinions on that, [just as] there's differing opinions on every issue that we deal with at the city," he said.

"But this is one that I think over time will prove itself."

