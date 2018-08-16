Newfoundland's hospitality association calling for crack down on Airbnb

Larry Laite of Hospitality NL wants to see more regulations in place for services such as Airbnb. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Hospitality NL is asking the government for a crackdown on services such as Airbnb.

The organization is asking for a limit to be put on days per year someone can rent their property. It also wants to see safety inspections as well as Airbnb operators registering with the government for tax purposes.

"Some of these recommendations that we're suggesting came from areas like Paris, France," Larry Laite, chair of Hospitality NL told CBC News.

"Because they will not allow an operator to go on unless they have a business number."

Hospitality NL is suggesting the provincial government is losing out on tax money, saying in 2017 alone Airbnb could have brought in $1 million in HST revenue.

Hospitality NL is outlining a list of regulations it wants to see from the governement for short term rental property. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The competition, such as hotels, is echoing similar sentiments.

"There's a big loss to the municipalities and, in general, on taxation, and municipalities here in Newfoundland and Labrador they need every cent they can get," John Steele of Steele Hotels said.

Well, there won't be much of a fight from Airbnb as the short-term property rental service agrees the owners should be chipping in.

"We think as a platform our hosts should pay taxes. I know people get shocked when we say that, but we do. We think we should be contributing," Alex Dagg, Airbnb's public policy manager in Canada told the Canadian Press.

Short term rental problems

With the ability to make fairly easy money from simply renting a property through a website, Laite says he has seen people purchase several homes with exactly that idea in mind,

"There's owners that I know that have purchased seven and eight homes in the downtown area with the intention of putting them on Airbnb," he said.

"There's cases in parts of Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, as a result of rentals on Airbnb, neighbourhoods are affected."

But, some Airbnb operators, such as Brandon Copeland who rents a guest suite out of his own home, say these problems don't exist in St. John's and it's a problem to compare issues with other cities.

Brandon Copeland is an Airbnb host in St. John's. He says the problems outlined by Hospitality NL don't necessarily exist in Newfoundland. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"A lot of these, really in my view are trying to address that don't exist in our city. They're more Vancouver and Toronto problems," he said.

While Copeland is not against regulations, he would like for Airbnb operators to be consulted before any changes go through.

"This is definitely an advocacy group that sees a change and is trying to perhaps lessen the blow through a lot of levies, taxes, regulations."

Airbnb's proposal in Ottawa on Thursday again expressed a mutual interest in the taxation of its hosts, but asked that the federal Liberals not enforce outdated rules meant for hotels on their service.

