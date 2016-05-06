Hospitals restricting visitation as flu continues pushing through N.L.

Western Memorial Regional Hospital is restricting visitors on all units, with the exception of maternal newborn and palliative care, to stop the spread of infectious disease such as influenza. (CBC)

It's the late-season push for infectious germs and sicknesses such as influenza, and Newfoundland's west coast appears to be bearing the brunt of the outbreak.

"We have it. It's everywhere. Three or four weeks ago the activity was higher in Labrador, but now it's on the island," Dr. Claudia Sarbu, chief medical officer of health, told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"Nationally, influenza activity continues to be reported in almost all regions, but it's circulating in higher levels in eastern regions."

Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook has temporary visitor restrictions on all of its units, except for the maternal newborn and palliative-care units, to reduce the risk of spreading infectious diseases.

The Corner Brook Long Term Care Centre and Bay St. George Long Term Care Centre are also under the same visitor restrictions.

At least one unit at the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor is closed to visitors as well.

Peak season

March 24-30 was the peak of influenza outbreak in the province, with the most emergency room visits for the disease, Sarbu said. There were 117 confirmed cases of influenza in hospitals across the province that week.

Since October, there have been 710 confirmed cases of influenza across the province. Of those cases, there were 155 hospitalizations, 45 admissions to intensive-care units and 13 deaths.

Dr. Claudia Sarbu, chief medical officer of health, says this year's vaccine is a good match with the current strain of influenza. (Robert Short/CBC)

Sarbu said age and pre-existing health complications were contributing factors in the deaths.

Despite the numbers, Sarbu said the vaccine from this year was a good match for the current disease strain.

"It was for H1N1, a 72 per cent match with the circulating strain," she said.

"A influenza vaccination will offer protection for four strains. Two influenza A viruses, and this year the vaccine was protecting for H1N1 as well as for H3N2, and then for two influenza B viruses."

If you received a vaccination this year, Sarbu said, you are less likely to get a respiratory illness. But there are still other respiratory viruses floating around.

And in some cases, Sarbu said, people can still contract influenza even after receiving the vaccination.

"It depends on how well you build the immunity, the protection from the virus. But you will not have the symptoms as severe," she said.

The end of flu season is hard to predict, said Sarbu, and it's important to remember how to protect yourself, and others, from spreading the disease.

"We wash our hands frequently, we cover our cough and sneeze, we stay home if we are sick so that we don't spread," she said.

"It is hard to predict, but the activity remains high in Newfoundland and Labrador."

