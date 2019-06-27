Horses out for a highway jaunt made it home safe

Motorists on Newfoundland and Labrador highways are used to coming across a moose or a caribou on their travels, but a pair of horses is definitely rarer.

Over the weekend, video of two horses trotting down the Trans-Canada Highway near Grand Falls-Windsor turned a few heads.

Turns out, those horses were on the lam.

"It's not that uncommon," says Christina Rose, who owns Athena, the brown horse seen trotting down the highway.

Rose said Athena and the other horse, Iggy, will sometimes find their way out of her friend's property, where they both board, and head out front to munch on some of the longer grass.

When Rose got a call from a neighbour that her horse had gotten out, she assumed that's what had happened.

But this time, they had wandered pretty far away.

"Athena does get out every now and then. She usually just goes looking for thicker pieces of grass, but usually Iggy never goes out with her, and because they're herd animals, she doesn't stray very far," said Rose.

Athena likes to get out of the fenced-in area where she grazes fairly often, says owner Christina Rose. (Submitted by Christina Rose)

"It's not a big deal, so that's kinda what I thought, but then I was told that the neighbour heard them running down the driveway, which is really not a normal occurrence."

When someone sent Rose the video of the two horses trotting down the shoulder of the highway, that's when she realized how far they had strayed.

"The video of the two horses walking down the highway together, that is the one that made me feel pretty sick, because it's really dangerous," Rose told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Iggy doesn't usually follow along when Athena makes a break for it. (Submitted by Christina Rose)

"It's the Trans-Canada Highway, there's a lot of traffic and it was a foggy, drizzly morning, so just not a safe situation for any animal — let alone a horse."

Iggy and Athena usually had a third companion in tow — a Nigerian dwarf goat named Oreo — but he was tied on, Rose said, so he didn't join them in their escape.

"But if he wasn't tied on, he 100 per cent would have been out on the road with the two horses, which would have made it even funnier," she said with a laugh.

Iggy and Athena, with their goat pal Oreo, out for a jaunt on a trail. (Submitted by Christina Rose)

"And he's probably the smartest of the three of them, so they probably would have been safer with him there."

Thankfully, Rose said, all the calls and messages allowed them to get the horses back home safely.

Rose and her friend are building a larger fence to keep the horses on the property, but in the meantime, she hopes this incident will remind people to keep their awareness on the road while driving.

"It's just a great thing for people to kinda stay aware on the highway, because you could see things that you don't expect."

