Horse put down after several vehicles strike it on Conception Bay highway
The horse was said to have escaped from a fenced area, before being struck by multiple vehicles on the Veterans Memorial Highway at around midnight.
Two drivers treated for non-life threatening injuries
An injured horse that escaped from a fenced area had to be put down and two drivers were treated for injuries in the wake of a collision Tuesday night on a highway near Newfoundland's Conception Bay.
RCMP said Wednesday the horse had somehow gotten through a fence before two vehicles struck it on the Veterans Memorial Highway before midnight.
A third vehicle then collided with the horse before hitting a fourth vehicle that was attempting to avoid the crash.
Two drivers, a 33-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, were taken to hospital in Carbonear. Police said the drivers' lives were not at risk.
"Due to the level of injuries sustained, the animal was put down to prevent further suffering," the RCMP said in a statement.
