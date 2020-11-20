RCMP investigating sudden death in Hopedale

RCMP say an investigation is ongoing into the sudden death of a 37-year-old man in Hopedale. (CBC)

The RCMP says its Hopedale detachment is currently investigating the sudden death of a 37-year-old man in the community.

According to an RCMP media release the man died on Thursday.

Police released no details, other than to say the office of the chief medical examiner is engaged and an investigation is ongoing.

