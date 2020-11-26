RCMP's major-crimes unit takes over investigation into Hopedale death

The RCMP's major-crimes unit is now leading the investigation into the sudden death last week of a man in Hopedale.

On Nov. 20, the RCMP said its detachment in Hopedale, on Labrador's north coast, was investigating the death of a 37-year-old man the day before.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the man's death. On Thursday evening, the RCMP released a short statement saying its major-crimes unit had taken over the investigation, which includes the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the RCMP's forensics identification division.

The press release warns Hopedale residents to expect "an increased police presence over the next number of days as the investigation continues."

