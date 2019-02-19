Rescued Labrador snowmobiler owes his life to search and rescue team, say police
Man found walking 20 km south of Hopedale after his snowmobile ran out of gas and he got lost
A snowmobiler who ran out of gas and got lost was found walking outside Hopedale early Monday morning by the community's search and rescue team — and police say they likely saved the man's life.
RCMP in Hopedale, a town along Labrador's northern coast, received a report around 7 p.m. Sunday of a snowmobiler who was overdue from a wood-cutting trip.
The man had left Hopedale that morning and was expected back around 3 p.m., but the weather had deteriorated in the afternoon, with high winds and whiteout conditions.
Hopedale's Ground Search and Rescue team searched a nearby area commonly known as Maligiak, and after six hours, the man was found walking around 20 kilometres outside of Hopedale. Police say he'd lost his way in the whiteout conditions and his snowmobile had run out of fuel.
"He was cold and very tired but otherwise in good physical condition," said Hopedale RCMP in a press release Tuesday afternoon, which thanked the search and rescue team.
"Their efforts in locating the man in the adverse weather are believed to have saved his life."
The RCMP release also reminds people to be prepared with the proper equipment when heading out on snowmobiles, ATVs, or vessels. Hopedale RCMP have tracking devices that can be signed out by the public for free when heading outdoors.
