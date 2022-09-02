Hopedale man sentenced to 5 years for manslaughter

A Hopedale man has been sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter in the 2020 death of a 44-year-old man.

Hopedale RCMP say a man was violently assaulted in the community on May 11, 2020, and died two and half months later, July 23, as a result of his injuries.

Daniel Onalik was arrested in November 2020. Onalik, 19 at the time, was charged with second-degree murder but Crown and defence lawyers reached an agreement, and Onalik pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Lawyers made their submissions to Justice Stacy Ryan in Hopedale on Tuesday, with Ryan delivering the verdict Wednesday. With credit for time already served in custody, Onalik has just under three years left in his sentence. He is also prohibited from owning any weapons for 10 years.

