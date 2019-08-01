Scientists and Labrador Inuit share knowledge during geological survey in Hopedale area

A provincial geological team working out of Hopedale this summer is thanking community members for their help on a multi-year study that's putting together a puzzle stretching back billions of years.

Since 2017, members of the Geological Survey of Newfoundland and Labrador have been studying the bedrock in and around Hopedale, as well as conducting glacial and sampling studies, to further the geoscience understanding of the area.

Working in conjunction with the federal government, the Nunatsiavut Government and Hopedale community members, geologist Heather Campbell says they want to understand how old the rocks are, where they've come from and how they're formed.

Campbell — who is with the Geological Survey of NL's geochemistry, geophysics and trained sciences section — says it takes decades of work to understand of how the rocks fit into the continental picture.

"You're going from 3.2 billion years old all the way up to modern days so it's what geologists like to do, is to put together a puzzle, what came first, what came after, how were they juxtaposed together," she told CBC's Labrador Morning.

The geological team identified this area with soapstone — a prized material for carving — approximately 15 km west of Hopedale during the the survey. (Submitted )

"There are very large geological features and very large glacial features. You can see why this is called the Big Land," she said. "You don't see this geology in very many places around the world, so it's a real treat to be able to look at some of the rock here."

Through a regional mapping survey, Campbell says they're also looking to see if there's any economic potential for rocks found in the Hopedale area, as well as potential for development and infrastructure for communities.

It's really a playground for geologists. - Heather Campbell

Independent prospector Edmund Saunders, who grew up in Happy Valley-Goose Bay but was born in Hopedale, believes each community should have prospectors to find out what's on the land.

"Labrador is such a vast and unexplored land, the next Voisey's Bay could be right around the corner for all we know, and that's what keeps me going as a prospector," he said, adding that he's found garnets, which makes him hopeful about gem stones.

He says he's also had "sniffs" of gold on his properties in the Hopedale area, and believes there's potential for other minerals too.

Helping hands

Campbell says Hopedale community members are helping the team by showing them places of geological significance and interesting rocks they have come across.



"It's been great in terms of looking at the regional geology because a lot of the places they've been looking happen to be areas where, for instance, there's been an activity going on in the past like a fault, or a large break in the crust," Campbell said.

She says the Geological Survey of Canada did a geophysical survey by flying over the area last year, and it lets the team identify rocks of interest through their magnetic properties.

Geologist Hamish Sandeman made structural measurements on a rock outcrop. (Submitted)

But working with local prospectors and carvers like Saunders who are knowledgeable of the land is very helpful.

"Typically, in the past, it's been very difficult for, say, a geological survey to come in for a month — or even less, sometimes it's only three weeks — to be able to access that type of knowledge and information that has been passed down through generations of travelling around the area, it's just phenomenal," she said.

She says carvers approach rock in a "completely different way" than they do, whether it's looking at the best way to break it, what the texture is, or what makes it so unique.

For the team, that can shed light on the different types of rock and the environment in which it was found.

Knowledge exchange

Saunders mentored MUN geology student Tyler Nickson, who was hired to work with the geological team in Hopedale this summer in carving, and was impressed by the butterfly the student created out of labradorite.

"Actually, the young student that I mentored for carving, he's after mentoring me quite a bit for geology, so you know it works both ways. You trade knowledge, you hand each other knowledge," he said, noting that Nickson taught him about a systematic way to sample in areas.

Campbell says they're lucky to have such a close connection with community members to able to find interesting rock formations in the Hopedale area.

Edmund Saunders pointed out an interesting mapping area to a Hamish Sandeman of the Geological Survey of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted )

But Saunders says it goes both ways.

"I really have some beautiful carving stone thanks to the geological people, because once they knew I was an artist they brought us some stone we would never access that they seen inland, took us a piece home here and there," Saunders said, noting that its another source of income for artists in the community.

He also says the geological team showed him the proper way of taking and labelling a sample that's required by the Department of Minerals.

Through their guidance, I know a lot more now as a prospector to try to move forward. - Edmund Saunders

Assisting local communities is factored into a mapping survey even before it starts, Campbell says, noting that a large portion of the project is looking at what's already happening in the communities, and how they can help.

"We can at least put an X on the mark and say, 'Hey, looks like this rock is here, and if we look at our magnetic map, this is the type of signature that we're seeing in the magnetics and we think that this might extend to a certain amount'. We're able to identify other showings that might not be as obvious from the ground, " she said.

This week, the geological team organized a community day which included activities like panning for minerals and a prospector's walk, as well as a chance to see how the team uses a drone in their survey work, and to talk about the beginnings of the four-year project and where they're going with it.

Hopedale carver Edmund Saunders mentored MUN geology student Tyler Nickson how carve a butterfly out of labradorite. (Submitted )

The day was a thank you to the community, Campbell said.

"It's just been a magical experience for all of us, above and beyond the science and being able to be involved," she said.

"Just having, in many ways, the knowledge exchange from the local community has been an enrichment on our part."

The Geological Survey of Newfoundland and Labrador is planning to stay in Hopedale until the second week of August.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador