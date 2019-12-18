Evidence of rubies, sapphires in Hopedale an exciting find, says natural resources minister

Evidence of gems like this one, including sapphires and rubies, were found in Hopedale during a mining project between the provincial government, the Nunatsiavut government along with the Geological Survey of Canada. (CBC)

The evidence of rubies and sapphires in the ground near Hopedale is a big find for the future of the Labrador mining industry, said Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady.

"I think it's very exciting," Coady told CBC Labrador Morning. "It's early days and early results, but they do show small grains of sapphires and rubies and sediments originating from the rocks that are similar to those that you see in Greenland."

The Department of Natural Resources worked with the Nunatsiavut government along with the Geological Survey of Canada on the project. The project involved airborne work to map the ground, and is one of several mining projects around the province.

The area near Hopedale is one of 12 active field programs according to Coady, with five of these fields in Labrador.

"It's really good to have this kind of collaborative, very good research-based work continuing in Hopedale," Coady said. "Working as I said with the Nunatsiavut government and the Geological Survey of Canada to see where this leads in the future."

Coady said sapphires and rubies found in Hopedale could have an industrial use for tools like lasers and semi-conductors.

'It's a first step'

Coady said the find will help government move forward with the future of the mining industry.

She described the current stage in Hopedale as pre-exploration.

"It's a first step, you know, in a long sequence of scientific work that will need to be done."

Coady said finding more gems could lead to more investments in research and development, and the potential for more mines in the future.

"Any time you make a discovery like this it's always exciting because of what it means as an opportunity."

Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady says the finding of gems in Hopedale is an exciting one for the province's mining industry. (CBC)

Coady said the province will continue to explore Labrador with the help of the Geological Survey of Canada and the Nunatsiavut government. Most of the work will take place in the summer months.

"That's to do two things," Coady said. "One is to identify opportunities, and then people can come in and do more exploration. But also, making sure that we have a good view of what those opportunities are, and how can we attract more exploration and more mining opportunities."

According to Coady, the province spent $57 million in mining explorations last year. The province shipped approximately $4.3 billion in mineral shipments, employing 6,300 workers.