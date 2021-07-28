18-year-old man drowns in Hopedale while skimming snowmobile on water

RCMP in Hopedale say an 18-year-old man drowned Tuesday following an incident involving skimming a snowmobile on a body of water. (CBC)

An 18-year-old man drowned in Hopedale on Tuesday, following an incident that involved skimming a snowmobile on a body of water.

Police in Hopedale received a call about the man in the water near the rock quarry in the community at around 10:30 Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, a second man was exiting the water after making an unsuccessful rescue attempt.

The man on the snowmobile was about 25 metres from the shore and was not wearing a life jacket, according to police.

Searchers from the Hopedale Ground Search and Rescue team arrived on scene with boats to rescue the man, who had gone under the water before assistance arrived.

He was retrieved from the water and transported to the Hopedale Medical Complex, where he was pronounced dead after extensive resuscitation efforts.

Police did not say if an investigation is underway, but did thank those who assisted at the scene and in rescue efforts.