Hopedale man dead after fatal ATV crash: RCMP

A 30-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Hopedale, according to the RCMP.

Police said in a media release Tuesday afternoon that its local detachment got a call from a passerby around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, reporting the crash.

Officers discovered an unresponsive man trapped underneath the vehicle on Hopedale's Centre Avenue. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the RCMP.

It's the second ATV fatality in RCMP detachment areas in 2021, the release says.

The office of the chief medical examiner is investigating, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.

Police say there were 17 ATV-related deaths throughout the province in 2020.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador