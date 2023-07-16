Hope you like your burgers well done! Check out in this week's photo gallery

Taking the barbecue to a view like this is always a good plan. (Submitted by Don Dormody)

Whether you love the heat or hate it, it's here! And a lot of people are heading out to see what adventures they can get up to.



Check out these photos, and then scroll to the bottom to see how you can be part of next week's album.

A tree on a cliff called 'the scrape' near Seal Cove. (Submitted by Claudia Ford)

I assume this gull near Makkovik just needed to cool its heels for a bit. (Submitted by Holly Andersen)

Tamara and Kipper the dog enjoy the view of an iceberg near Harry's Harbour. (Submitted by Tamara Murphy)

This is presumably what the Man in the Mountain sees whenever you stop for photos near Corner Brook. (Submitted by Greg Loder)

Piper rarely misses a shot at the dog park Paradise. (Submitted by Heather Goobie)

A lone moose watches the sun through smoke-hazy skies over the Trans-Labrador Highway near Churchill Falls. (Submitted by Matt Cornect)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

