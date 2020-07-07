Hope Jamieson steps down from St. John's city council

St. John's Coun. Hope Jamieson will be vacating her seat after landing a job with the Community Housing Transformation Centre. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

One of the fresh faces of the new wave of city councillors in St. John's is stepping away from her post.

As Hope Jamieson puts it, she's become a victim of her own success. The Ward 2 councillor is resigning her seat after landing a dream job with a national non-profit housing organization.

"I am sad to leave, but I'm excited for what's to come," Jamieson told the St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

Housing is her first passion, she said, but unfortunately the position puts her in a conflict of interest as the housing lead on city council.

Jamieson said she hadn't thought this far ahead when applying for the job with the Community Housing Transformation Centre, since she didn't think she would get hired. After looking at the combination of both roles, Jamieson said she realized the only choice was to vacate her seat.

Jamieson was elected in 2017 for a ward that covers much of the downtown region. At the time, she was a 28-year-old yoga instructor, a social activist and a single mom. In the intervening years, she had a second child and made headlines last summer when she returned to council chambers to vote on motions with her 11-week-old daughter in her arms.

Jamieson holds her 11-week-old daughter in her arms while reading out a motion in council chambers last July. (Hope Jamieson/Facebook)

As a member of the new-look council — with five women, five men, young professionals and parents — Jamieson hopes her time in politics will inspire others who question whether or not they are electable in the eyes of the public.

"I figured, 'No, I'll run next time. Nobody votes for anyone 28 years old.' It turns out they do."

As for highlights, Jamieson said her time during January's historic blizzard reminded her what it meant to be working at the ground level again. She helped deliver meals to people in need, and get people to clinics for methadone treatments.

"I realized my best self was myself working on the ground," she said.

"Municipal politics is so intimate. I've been so grateful people have been willing to share things with me that I've been able to share over this time."

It's not clear when Jamieson's last day will be, or if a byelection will be called. Jamieson posted on Twitter that the mayor can ask the minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment to keep the seat vacant until the 2021 election, and suggested it might be the most reasonable course of action given the pandemic and relative closeness of the next vote.

Dave Lane, a councillor-at-large, is also vacating his seat at the end of 2020. Lane cited a move to Torbay and a new baby coming this summer as reasons for his resignation.

