How sweet it is: Gathering Place gets first shipment of fresh honey

Local beekeepers have gifted the Gathering Place, a community outreach centre in St. John's, with a shipment of sweet honey.

"It's a fantastic feeling.… It's sweet," joked Paul Dinn, beekeeper with Adelaide's Newfoundland Honey.

The Gathering Place originally planned on having its own bee hive but some of the people who access services at the centre have a fear of bees.

Instead, Paul and Brenda Dinn will keep the hive on their property in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's. By next year, it will be a honey-producing hive.

Joanne Thompson, executive director of the Gathering Place, says this donation of honey is in keeping with donations from local farmers to the centre. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"The benefit, clearly, to all of us goes without saying, and then to have a product that is so fresh, and so local, we do need to celebrate it," said Gathering Place executive director Joanne Thompson.

The jars of honey were cracked open for a taste test on Thursday to great reviews.

"There's a big debate in the kitchen now," Thompson laughed. "How do we celebrate this phenomenal taste?"

"We'll have to follow up with Paul and Brenda and let him taste what is created."

The Gathering Place offers food, support, programs and health care to vulnerable populations in the St. John's area.

