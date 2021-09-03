Carter's Hill homicide probe: RNC seeking occupants of vehicle who may have information

Officers investigating a violent death in downtown St. John's late last month have issued a plea for help from the public, and have a special interest in speaking with the occupant or occupants of a vehicle that drove by the scene of the crime on Aug. 26.

On Friday morning, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary released an image of a red GMC Terrain, and believe those inside may have witnessed the events leading up to, and including, the death of 49-year-old St. John's resident James Corcoran.

Corcoran died following an altercation on Carter's Hill the evening of Aug. 26, and 28-year-old Lorraine Obed is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the homicide.

Police cordoned off an area near Carter's Hill in St. John's last month. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Police will only say that the two were known to each other, and have not released details on the cause of death.

Obed has a St. John's address, but has roots in Labrador, according to her social media profile.

Corcoran's death has traumatized the neighbourhood, with the homicide occurring on the street in an area populated with families at a time when residents were returning to their homes following the work day and preparing their evening meals.

Officers responded to the bloody scene within minutes, but Corcoran was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. James Cadigan is the media relations and social media officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Const. James Cadigan said investigators are calling on anyone with dashcam, CCTV or cellphone video of the area on the night of the homicide to contact investigators.

He said investigators are making a direct plea those inside the Terrain.

"We believe that the occupants of this vehicle may have information related to the event," said Cadigan.

The RNC is also encouraging anyone who may struggling in the aftermath of the homicide to seek help, either by contacting the provincial mental health crisis line at 1-888-737-4668, or the RNC's mobile crisis response team at 729-8000.

