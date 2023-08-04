Police investigating apparent homicide in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Police are investigating what they believe is a homicide, after a 43-year-old man died early Friday morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

A house on Lyall Street has been surrounded by police caution tape, and RCMP officers could be seen coming and going from the house throughout the day.

"Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area of Lyall Street as the investigation continues," reads a media release from the RCMP at 2 p.m. on Friday. "No general threat to the public has been identified."

The local police are being assisted by the RCMP's major crimes unit, the forensic identification section, the Labrador general investigation services team, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police could be seen coming and going from this house as the investigation into a homicide begins. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

