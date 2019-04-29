For the love of suds: Homebrew club makes beer in the 'middle of nowhere'

Darren Dawe loves craft beer, and he brews a lot of it.

His small 8-by-10 brew shed looks like a chemistry lab: a flask to start yeast, a grain mill for crushing malts and a brew kettle for boiling wort are a few of the instruments he uses to craft his bevvies.

He also runs the Middle of Nowhere Homebrew club in Labrador West.

"We're all beer lovers. We're all from different areas of life, we all have different jobs, a lot of teachers, a lot of miners. We get together, we're all buddies," he said in a Labrador Morning interview.

In March, he brewed about five gallons of two-row malt for a beer competition the club hosted in Labrador West.

Making the "mash" is one of the first steps.

Dawe adds water to grains to soak before transferring the liquid to a brew kettle to boil. He named the beer CBC Labrador Morning. (John Gaudi/CBC )

Dawe added hot water to 12 pounds of crushed grains, and after letting it soak for an hour or so in a water cooler, he transferred the liquid into a brew kettle to bring to a boil.

The alcohol content of the IPA he brewed was about six per cent, and he explains that starch from the grains is first converted into sugars before yeast eats the sugars to make alcohol.

We're all beer lovers. - Darren Dawe

First, it smelled overwhelmingly like bread baking in the oven, but the aroma got a lot stronger after Dawe added the amarillo and simcoe hops later on.

"With these hops that I'm using here, it's an orange, grapefruit and pine, and it gets really strong. That's why I'm brewing in the shed and not in the kitchen because the spouse doesn't like it very much," he said.

Friendly competition

Having brewed beer for some 15 years, Dawe started a Facebook group a couple of years ago after noticing other homebrewers in the area.

He says the club they formed now has about 25 active members from different walks of life — Dawe works as a process technologist at the iron ore mine in Labrador City — and they all share one thing in common: a love of beer.

Dawe says anyone is welcome to join the club, whose name is inspired by geography.

The Middle of Nowhere homebrewing club holds competitions every few months for members to get constructive feedback on their brews. (John Gaudi/CBC)

"Where are we? Six hundred kilometres in either direction, and you're still nowhere. So we're in the middle of nowhere," he said.

The club organizes local competitions every few months for members to get constructive criticism on the brews they craft, and with more than 30 beer categories, Dawe says, there's a lot to learn.

That includes sensory training for judges to identify off-flavours in beer, and they use criteria like alcohol percentage, bitterness, colour and aroma to score each one.

Judges use criteria like the percentage of alcohol, bitterness, aroma and colour to score IPA-style beer at a competition organised by the club in April. (Jamie Payne/Facebook)

The group has held competitions for pale ales, weiss, dunkelweizen, winter warmers. This spring, it was IPA.

"Your friends can drink your beer all day long and tell you it's good, but when a judge is judging it anonymously you get a more honest opinion. It allows you to improve," he said.

Dawe says homebrewing has come a long way.

"It's not like it was 30 years ago when my dad did it, or whoever's dad was doing it, in a garbage can covered over with a plastic bag in the basement. This is temperature controlled, brewed the same way pro brewers brew their beer. And it comes out tasting perfect," he said.

Dawe says 90 percent of home brewing is a waiting game, but during that time friends drop by his brew shed to say hi. (John Gaudi/CBC )

And it's fun — an art and a science, he said.

It takes about six weeks to make beer from start to finish if you bottle it, he explained — a little quicker if you use a keg like he does — but making it from scratch and knowing what goes into it is absolutely rewarding.

Recipes for Labrador inspired beer

Dawe says the club will have an open category for its summer competition so members can brew anything they want.

"The end result in the beer can be crazy, like out there," he said.

Opening a beer that won him third place in the winter competition, Dawe mused that it's like being around a campfire made with Labrador black spruce tips and malts that he smoked himself.

He says some people have used Labrador tea in their brews, while he's experimented with chocolate and orange, and bakeapples. Brewers are even tossing in hot peppers, he said.

Dawe tastes a beer he made that tastes like Sour Patch Kids candy, a kettle sour that is just one of the many styles of beers that can be homebrewed. (John Gaudi/CBC )

Dawe also brewed a kettle sour that tastes like Sour Patch Kids candy.

He admits he has a hard time coming up with names for his brews. So when CBC popped by for a visit on a brew day, he aptly named it CBC Labrador Morning.

He entered it into a competition the club hosted at the Anik Lodge on April 27th — where it was runner-up for the People's Choice Award.

