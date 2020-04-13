What does school-at-home look like at your house? Tell us your creative ideas
We want to connect with K-6 students
We want to know how you and your family are embracing the whole homeschool thing. Maybe math class looks a little (or a lot) different these days.
Maybe your little ones are cooking in the kitchen instead … or maybe they are getting into gardening and are planting seeds in indoor containers?
We're looking for some outgoing K-6 students to give us a sneak peak inside their homeschool experience. To show us their home classroom — wherever that may be — and guide us through a short lesson.
Walk us through a recipe, teach us a new talent … whatever fun activity you've cooked up to stay creative! You can even record it on your phone. Here & Now help with that!
If you have an eager, young homeschooler who's looking to share their skills, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador wants to hear from you!