Violent home invasions, stabbing lands teenager and man, 23, in jail

Small communities in the Bay St. George region of Newfoundland were rocked this week with back-to-back violent home invasions, and a stabbing, according to the RCMP.

Police believe the crimes were targeted, and the three victims were known to the suspects.

The RCMP were first called to a home invasion on Park Lane in Barachois Brook around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A person inside the home was assault with a weapon. Police have not disclosed what the weapon was.

By the time officers arrived, two men had already fled the scene, and the RCMP's Police Dog Services West started pursuit.

Nearly three hours later, RCMP were called to a second home invasion on Main Street in Stephenville Crossing, a small town 10 minutes away from the first home invasion. This time, they caught two suspects still inside the residence.

3rd victim comes forward

A person inside the house was choked, stabbed and robbed, the RCMP said. The injuries were non-life threatening.

The next afternoon, the Mounties got a report of a youth who was assaulted and robbed in Stephenville Crossing on Tuesday afternoon.

A man, 23, from Stephenville Crossing has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, break and enter, being unlawfully in a dwelling, mischief, obstruction of justice, overcoming resistance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery and uttering threats.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old from the Bay St. George area, is charged with aggravated assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and robbery.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

