St. John's home invasion suspect Jonathon Hurley has history of robberies, violence, records show

St. John's home invasion suspect Jonathon Hurley has a history of robberies, violence and drugs, according to court documents, including a pair of residential break-ins 13 years ago that resulted in jail time.

His co-accused, Justin Haynes, has never been convicted in a Newfoundland and Labrador courtroom but was released from custody a few hours prior to two violent break-ins Monday evening that ignited a massive manhunt and caused widespread alarm.

Hurley, 32, and Haynes, 31, are in jail and face a long list of charges, including breaking and entering, robbery and assault, following their capture overnight on Wednesday. They were apprehended separately, without incident, according to police, and are due back in court in late September.

Police say they forced their way into a Beaumont Street home occupied by a man and a woman in their 30s on Monday evening. The male homeowner was stabbed and seriously injured, and the attackers stole the homeowners' Honda Civic.

Police say they were potentially joined by a third attacker during a second home invasion on Maunder's Lane, about eight kilometres away.

Two violent home invasions took place on Beaumont Street and Maunder's Lane in on Monday. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The Maunder's Lane home was occupied by an elderly couple, ages 90 and 88, who recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were slightly injured during the attack. Police say the invaders made off with cash and jewelry.

Police were called to Beaumont Street at 7:50 p.m., and to Maunder's Lane at 8:15 p.m.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary spokesperson Const. James Cadigan has described the home invasions as random and unprovoked.

The stolen Civic was found abandoned in a Torbay Road commercial parking lot around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hurley and Haynes made separate court appearances on Wednesday morning. While Hurley was animated and defiant — raising both middle fingers to reporters as he stepped into the prisoner's box — Haynes was quiet and subdued.

Hurley has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2008 that includes uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, theft, drug trafficking and being disguised during the commission of an offence.

He was convicted of a high-profile incident four years ago for his role in a 2016 robbery at a Mount Pearl pharmacy, and was sentenced to nearly 3½ years in prison. One of the charges was possession of a weapon — a knife — for a dangerous purpose.

Hurley's sentencing also included a 99-year firearms prohibition, and an order that police collect bodily substance samples from him in order to create a DNA profile.

Hurley was also handed a three-year jail sentence in August 2012 following a robbery conviction.

Hurley's first major conviction occurred in late 2009 when he was found guilty on two counts of breaking and entering a home, and committing an indictable offence during the break-ins.

Haynes, meanwhile, has a clean sheet at provincial court but was facing assault charges stemming from incidents in April and August. He was picked up recently for violating his release orders, and was set free mid-afternoon on Monday, just hours before the home invasions.

The charges suggest Hurley — who, unlike Haynes, is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon — is accused of stabbing the Beaumont Street man who seriously injured during the home invasion.

The search for a third suspect, meanwhile, continued Thursday.

