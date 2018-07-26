Trio of violent home invaders handed prison time

Three men involved in a pair of violent home invasions in Paradise were handed prison sentences Thursday ranging from five to nine years.

Mitchell Nippard was sentenced to eight years for the invasions plus 60 days for breaches of conditions, Tyler Donahue was sentenced to five years, and Abdifatah Mohamed was sentenced to nine years for one robbery and seven for the other, to be served concurrently.

The Crown had asked for five to seven years for Donahue, 10½ to 12 years for Nippard, and at least 14 years for Mohamed.

The three men were arrested Feb. 9, 2017, after a woman was held against her will by two armed intruders at a home on Angel's Road in Paradise. A fourth man arrested, Gary Hennessey, was found not guilty of any involvement in a string of home invasions on the northeast Avalon.

A fifth man, Mohamed Salim, had also been a suspect, but his body was discovered in March 2017. His death was ruled not suspicious.

