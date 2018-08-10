Shots fired in St. John's home invasion, police say

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says shots were fired during a home invasion on Penneywell Road in St. John's Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release Friday, a firearm was discharged during an altercation between the occupants of the home and suspects who fled before police arrived.

More than one person was taken to hospital with injuries, but police said those injuries were not gunshot wounds.

Investigators have been canvassing the neighbourhood and are looking for dashcam or surveillance footage from anyone who was in the area between 3:45 and 4:05 p.m. on Thursday.

