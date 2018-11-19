Man fights back during home invasion, rips off suspects' masks: RCMP

Two men have been charged after allegedly breaking into a house in Grand Falls-Windsor, but both were unmasked — literally — by the homeowner, who also injured one of the would-be robbers, according to police.

The RCMP said the suspects demanded money and other items during the home invasion, which happened at around 3 a.m. Monday.

The homeowner and the suspects — who police say are known to each other — got into a physical fight, before the two men ran from the home before being located later.

A 35-year-old man, who was injured by the homeowner, remains in hospital. A 32-year-old man is in police custody.

Both are charged with disguising themselves with intent to commit an offence, assault with a weapon, damage to property under $5,000, breaking into a residence, and robbery.

The RCMP said the investigation is continuing.