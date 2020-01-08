Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Violent home invasion in St. John's under investigation

No word yet on any arrests

CBC News ·
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's major crimes division is investigating the home invasion. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Two people were injured in a violent home invasion Tuesday night in St. John's.

Police were called to a home in the centre city area around 9 p.m.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said two people involved in the altercation sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether or not the people injured were residents of the home or the intruders.

There is no word on any arrests, and the major crime division and a K9 unit is investigating.

