They won't be home for Christmas, so MUN hosting program offers students a meal — and a sense of belonging

With the bustle of the holiday season comes airport waiting and long flights home. But for some Memorial University students, campus is where they spend the holidays.

That's when MUN's internationalization office steps in, with its holiday hosting program, which pairs international students with local hosts and families for company over the holiday season.

Program co-ordinator Georginne Worley says there are more than 4,000 international students at MUN, and many aren't able to go home during the break.

"It can be quite isolating here on campus when a lot of folks have left for the holidays," she said.

The program — which sees hosts invite two students to their home for a meal, some company, and a sense of belonging — started in the mid-1990s when a faculty member of the school of nursing hosted students who were alone during Christmas and Thanksgiving. The internationalization office picked up the tradition in 2001.

Trudy Power has been hosting students through the Holiday Hosting program since 2018. (Darryl Murphy/CBC News)

"The expectation, really, is just to welcome them into your home, share your holiday traditions with them, and also be open to learn something new from the students as well," said Worley.

Trudy Power, a host with the program since 2018, says she knows how it feels to move to a new place and not know anyone. Power, who was a police officer with the RCMP who moved around a lot for work, credits her upbringing in small-town Nova Scotia.

"We were raised to look after each other no matter our circumstances," she said.

Student participant Zarin Tasnim says it was 'amazing' to meet some new people during a time when she was feeling homesick. (Darryl Murphy/CBC News)

Over the last four years, Power has hosted the two same students over the holidays.

"I'm joined again this year to have two students who I haven't met yet so we will start a new relationship and learn a bit about them and they'll learn a bit about us," she said.

Finding a connection

Zarin Tasnim, a fourth-year engineering student, signed up for the program in 2019.

She was matched with another student and a host. They met their host's family, children and grandchildren.

"It was an amazing experience meeting so many new people, especially over the holidays when you're a little more homesick."

It was more than just a meal and gifts; Tasnim celebrated Christmas for the first time.

"To add onto all of the beautiful home-cooked meal and presents I got, I also got connection," she said.

Tasnim said being a first-year student can be hard, especially when you're on campus during the holidays.

"I think people are super-welcoming and even if you're super-shy, you're going to have no problem fitting in because the holidays is about celebrating together."

Power encourages others to get involved.

"Why not share your meal with two other folks who don't have any family around? It just makes sense. If you have the room and you have the food, why not?"

