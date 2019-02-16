New
Home destroyed by fire in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's
Fire destroyed a home on Hilltop Lane in Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's Friday night.
Police say the occupants of the home were away and there were no injuries
Neighbours say the fire started around 10 p.m.
Both the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the town's volunteer fire department responded to the fire just after 11 p.m. Friday, according to a release sent Saturday morning by the RNC.
The occupants of the home were away and the fire was contained to the residence, police said.
Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation, police said.
