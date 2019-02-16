Home destroyed by fire in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

Fire destroyed a home on Hilltop Lane in Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's Friday night.

Neighbours say the fire started around 10 p.m.

The RNC says the occupants of the home were away when the fire broke out. (Submitted by Holly Noseworthy)

Both the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the town's volunteer fire department responded to the fire just after 11 p.m. Friday, according to a release sent Saturday morning by the RNC.

The occupants of the home were away and the fire was contained to the residence, police said.

Members of the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Volunteer Fire Department were battling the flames, police said. (Submitted by Holly Noseworthy)

Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation, police said.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says nobody was injured in the fire.

