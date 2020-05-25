Spice things up Tuesday evening with a new episode of Home Cooking! 

Erwin Ponce runs Erwin's Asian Kitchen in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Erwin Ponce)

Erwin Ponce of Erwin's Asian Kitchen, a seasonal community market vendor in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, will join us Tuesday evening for the third episode of Home Cooking.

Erwin will demonstrate how to make spicy chicken adobo — a popular dish in the Philippines, where Erwin grew up.

The show will be live May 26 at 7 p.m. NT. (6:30 p.m. in most of Labrador).

Passionate about cooking, Erwin studied basic culinary while living in the Philippines and was employed in various restaurants over the years. In his last job before coming to Canada, he worked his way up from cook to head cook to restaurant manager.

Learn how to make spicy chicken adobo in your own kitchen with our new series, Home Cooking. (Submitted by Erwin Ponce)

Erwin moved to Happy-Valley Goose Bay nine years ago and it wasn't long before friends discovered his talents in the kitchen.

Someone suggested he try selling his food at the community market. His stir fry noodles, pork BBQ skewers, dumplings and wontons are worth lining up for!

Foodie David Gosine, host of the series, will chat with Erwin as he shares his spicy chicken adobo recipe with us.

Grab your apron and join us! We'll be going live on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page with Home Cooking at 7 p.m. NT, 6:30 p.m. in most of Labrador.

See earlier episodes

Miss an episode? You can catch them here:

About Home Cooking

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a master's degree in business, with a focus on wine and spirits. (Janice Drover/Submitted by David Gosine)

Spending more time in your kitchen these days? How about some company? Through June 9, join us Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. NT on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page for Home Cooking. Host David Gosine will welcome chefs from across the province to prepare a dish live.

You can take part by tuning in, asking questions and even cooking along from your own kitchen.

From May 12 to June 9, tune in Tuesdays at 7 p.m. NT on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page for 'Home Cooking.' Host David Gosine will welcome chefs from across the province to prepare a dish live. (Katie Rowe/CBC)

About David Gosine

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a Masters in Business with a focus on wine and spirits. Gosine works as an international food and wine consultant and opened Artisan Tours — a food and wine experience travel tour company in 2018. He has been published in publications such as Harper's Magazine, The Buyer UK, and Harper's Wines and Spirits Magazine. Pre-pandemic, Gosine was living in the north of Italy but is currently back in Newfoundland, cooking up a storm and writing his first cookbook. He recently started selling his slow-roasted tomato sauce and different pastas through Instagram.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador