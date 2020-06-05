Brunch anyone? Join Home Cooking Tuesday evening and learn to make lobster benedict

Colleen Hiscock, executive chef and owner of Java Jack's Restaurant & Gallery in Rocky Harbour, will join us on our Facebook page Tuesday at 7 p.m. NT for the final episode of Home Cooking. Hiscock will show us how to make Java Jack's signature dish: butter poached lobster benedict.

Hiscock has a bachelor's degree in biochemistry (food science) from Memorial University, a culinary certificate in haute cuisine from George Brown College in Toronto, and an interprovincial red seal in the culinary field.

Most everyone in Canada has eaten her food, Hiscock likes to say; she spent 30 years working as a food scientist developing products for major brands like Subway, President's Choice, Kirkland Signature, among others.

This isn't her first time sharing her love of food on camera, either. You can catch weekly recipe demonstrations on her Supper Club Facebook live series on Thursdays.

Grab your apron and join us! Host David Gosine will chat with Colleen as she shows us how to up our brunch game.

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a master's degree in business, with a focus on wine and spirits. (Janice Drover/Submitted by David Gosine)

We'll be going live on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page with Home Cooking at 7 p.m. NT, 6:30 p.m. in most of Labrador.

See earlier episodes

Miss an episode? You can catch them here:

About Home Cooking

From May 12 to June 9, tune in Tuesdays at 7 p.m. NT on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page for 'Home Cooking.' Host David Gosine will welcome chefs from across the province to prepare a dish live. (Katie Rowe/CBC)

Spending more time in your kitchen these days? How about some company? Through June 9, join us Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. NT on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page for Home Cooking. Host David Gosine will welcome chefs from across the province to prepare a dish live.

You can take part by tuning in, asking questions and even cooking along from your own kitchen.

About David Gosine

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a Masters in Business with a focus on wine and spirits. Gosine works as an international food and wine consultant and opened Artisan Tours — a food and wine experience travel tour company in 2018. He has been published in publications such as Harper's Magazine, The Buyer UK, and Harper's Wines and Spirits Magazine. Pre-pandemic, Gosine was living in the north of Italy but is currently back in Newfoundland, cooking up a storm and writing his first cookbook. He recently started selling his slow-roasted tomato sauce and different pastas through Instagram.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador