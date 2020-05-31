Take your potatoes to the next level with homemade gnocchi on Tuesday's Home Cooking episode

David Vatcher, executive chef and owner of Best Coast Cafe and Best Coast Restaurant in Corner Brook will join us on Tuesday for another episode of Home Cooking. (Submitted by David Vatcher)

David Vatcher, executive chef and owner of Best Coast Cafe and Best Coast Restaurant in Corner Brook will join us on Tuesday for another episode of Home Cooking. Vatcher will share his recipe for homemade gnocchi — a potato-based pasta that is sure to impress your friends and family!

Vatcher opened Best Coast Cafe six years ago and the breakfast and lunch spot is well-known for its eggs benedict and fish tacos. David's newest venture, Best Coast Restaurant, located in the Hew and Draw hotel, offers lunch, dinner and evening meals featuring local seafood, steak and duck.

Vatcher's passion for food began with his education at The Culinary Institute of Canada at Holland College. He perfected his craft at Bianca's in St. John's for ten years before moving home to Corner Brook.

Foodie David Gosine, host of the series, will chat with Vatcher as he shares his gnocchi recipe.

Grab your apron and join us! We'll be going live on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page with Home Cooking at 7 p.m. NT, 6:30 p.m. in most of Labrador.

Full disclosure: Vatcher's partner works at CBC Corner Brook.

About Home Cooking

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a master's degree in business, with a focus on wine and spirits. (Janice Drover/Submitted by David Gosine)

Spending more time in your kitchen these days? How about some company? Through June 9, join us Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. NT on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page for Home Cooking. Host David Gosine will welcome chefs from across the province to prepare a dish live.

You can take part by tuning in, asking questions and even cooking along from your own kitchen.

About David Gosine

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a Masters in Business with a focus on wine and spirits. Gosine works as an international food and wine consultant and opened Artisan Tours — a food and wine experience travel tour company in 2018. He has been published in publications such as Harper's Magazine, The Buyer UK, and Harper's Wines and Spirits Magazine. Pre-pandemic, Gosine was living in the north of Italy but is currently back in Newfoundland, cooking up a storm and writing his first cookbook. He recently started selling his slow-roasted tomato sauce and different pastas through Instagram.

