Holyrood and its unionized employees reach new collective agreement

The Town of Holyrood and its unionized workers have reached a deal, 10 days after town staff were locked out.

The lockout happened the morning after workers voted to go on strike following a breakdown in negotiations aimed at reaching a new collective bargaining agreement.

Earlier in the week, the two sides imposed a media blackout as talks resumed.

The town said in a statement published on its website Thursday evening, CUPE ratified the new collective agreement late in the afternoon.

"This three year, 6.5 per cent agreement is both fair and affordable," Mayor Gary Goobie said in the statement.

In early February, CUPE union representative Ed White said the 15 affected staff, ranging from snow-clearing, to water and sewer service workers, to clerical, were looking for a nine per cent increase to close the wage gap comparable to other municipalities.

The town countered at the time with 5.5 per cent.

All affected unionized employees will return to work Friday morning.

"It is within our fiscal capacity thus avoiding any potential tax increases on our residents, or compromising the level of programs and services by the town," Goobie said.

