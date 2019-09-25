2nd report of suspicious activity by man around children: Holyrood RCMP

Holyrood RCMP say they're investigating a second incident of suspicious activity by a man around children in three days.

The police say they received a report Sunday of a dark-coloured vehicle driven by a man, believed to be in his 40s, circling the Green Acres area, off the Conception Bay Highway.

There were children present at the time, and according a statement from the police, the man left the area when an adult approached.

This latest incident comes just days after police issued a similar warning.

On Sept. 19, the RCMP said they'd received a report of a man in a small black car with tinted windows, trying to lure two boys into his vehicle on Country Path Road using a granola bar.

Holyrood RCMP are asking everyone to report any such occurrences "no matter how insignificant they may seem."

The police are also asking people to remind children not to accept any items from a stranger or to get into a vehicle with one.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the incidents to call Holyrood RCMP, 709-229-3896, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS.

