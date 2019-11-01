Holyrood RCMP warn of counterfeit U.S. money making the rounds

Police are warning businesses in the Holyrood area against accepting phoney $100 American bills, which all bear the same serial number.

According to Holyrood RCMP, several bills have been used at local businesses around town. All the bills have the serial number LB45440078L.

Police are asking anyone who believes they might have been scammed to come forward with information about the transaction, and to be careful when accepting any American bills.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers. For tips on how to tell if an American bill is authentic or a fake, information is available www.uscurrency.gov.

