With workers locked out, Holyrood hires snow-clearing contractors ahead of bad weather

As the Town of Holyrood enters Day 3 of a lockout, preparations for incoming snow and freezing rain include contractors hired to replace the town's workers.

Mayor Gary Goobie confirmed Thursday that snow-clearing contractors were put on notice a few weeks ago as a pre-emptive measure when talks broke between the town and its unionized workers. He said given the time of year the town didn't want to be left scrambling for snow removal if its workers decided to strike hours before another significant snow fall.

"As a council we discussed our options, as to whether it's in everybody's best interest to either allow them to strike or lock them out," Goobie said.

"We felt that in the best interest of our residents and our ability to provide, and continue to provide services, and given the time of year we felt it's in everybody's best interest to go with a lockout."

Given the time of year, the town didn't want to be left scrambling for snow removal if its workers decided to strike hours before another significant snow fall.

But CUPE representative Ed White disputed the mayor's reasoning.

A few of the roughly 15 employees locked out by the Town of Holyrood on Tuesday. (Submitted)

"Part of the collective bargaining process, especially when you're getting down to the brass tacks of it ... is if there is going to be a work disruption, sometimes an employer will say to you, look, we respect your right to go on strike — however, will you give us some notice so we can make preparations?" White said.

"There were no discussions to that effect with this round of bargaining."

A dozen or so picketers attracted honks from passing cars from their station outside town hall Thursday morning.

White said employees are looking for a wage increase to keep salaries in line with neighbouring municipalities. He said there's a wage gap of over 11 per cent, and workers are asking for a nine per cent raise — not the 17 per cent White said the mayor has spoken of publicly. That figure is wrong and the union isn't sure where it came from, he said.

"I don't know whether it's to try to garner public support or turn the public against the workers," White said. "I have no idea."

I'm sure we will resolve this as time goes on and we'll get the town and everybody back together in short order, we hope. - Gary Goobie

Goobie told CBC News 17 per cent was the union's initial demand, and the union never came back to the bargaining table with another offer after talks broke down after the town offered 5.5 per cent.

"They never did come back with a counteroffer. That's the thing that sort of confuses me," Goobie said Thursday afternoon.

"Once we put our offer on the table they said, 'No, we outright reject that and we request now that we go to conciliation.'"

However, in a news release on Thursday afternoon, White said CUPE did counteroffer with nine per cent.

Friday's weather forecast is calling for a full day of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain — making the lockout of the town's primary essential service workers, including snow-clearing crews, a concern.

"I'm sure the town has a contingency plan in place. I believe they have the deputy mayor's brother engaged to provide some services," White said.

Ed White, a national CUPE representative, says his workers are looking for a nine per cent wage increase. (CBC)

Goobie confirmed one of the contractors hired by the town is in fact related to Deputy Mayor Curtis Buckle, and the contractor has done work for the town before.

But the mayor added the hiring process was done through a request for proposals, as required by the Municipalities Act, and also in consultation with the town's legal team and the Department of Municipal Affairs.

"In going through the process, the deputy mayor, who does have a relation to the principal owner, each time he removed himself from the table and actually removed himself from the room," Goobie said.

"He had absolutely no part of any discussion whatsoever and certainly no part of a vote in accepting any proposed RFP where his company was involved."

White said spirits are high on the picket line, with residents offering support and coffee, but talks between the town and the union have remained stalled.

Goobie said the town values its employees and their work.

"I respect, and our council respects, that this is a process, and we respect the fact that they do have a right to picket and do what they do," he said.

"I'm sure we will resolve this as time goes on and we'll get the town and everybody back together in short order, we hope."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador