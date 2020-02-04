Holyrood locks out town workers after strike vote

Picket lines are forming in Holyrood after town management locked out employees Tuesday morning following a collective bargaining breakdown.

"Employees were locked out when they reported to work this morning," said Ed White, a union representative.

About 15 employees, members of CUPE Local 3768, are affected, he said. They range from snowclearing, to water and sewer service workers, to clerical staff.

White said the bargaining unit voted Monday to take strike action if necessary.

"I guess the employer beat us to the punch, so to speak," he said, adding that workers weren't surprised by the move.

The sticking point for union, he said, is wages.

"This local is trying to close the gaps with some neighbouring municipalities," he said. "The offer that's on the table is not acceptable to them."

White said the last time he heard from town management was Monday afternoon, when he called to inform them of the union's intention to strike if a collective agreement could not be reached.

He said employees have begun to demonstrate as of Tuesday morning.

CBC News has requested an interview with town management.

