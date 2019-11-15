Holyrood clinic now has family physician, hopes to fill gaps

A new multi-discipline health care business is now offering a family physician service at its location in Holyrood, hoping to fill the need of thousands of patients in the area who do not have a family doctor.

ProActive Wellness and Prevention is opening its new DOC — day-of clinic — at its Holyrood location, with a family doctor taking appointments 24 hours in advance.

"Basically the doctor came to us and expressed interest in doing some work out of Holyrood," says co-owner Justin Whittle.

Starting up a family practice is a lot of work, Whittle said, but the model with his company allows a physician to work out of its wellness centre without opening up their own private clinic.

"He hasn't committed to a full-time family practice there, but the day-of clinic model that we devised over the last several months within our other practices was something that he was interested in doing in Holyrood," said Whittle.

He added it's sure to be welcome news, following multiple reports from patients left scrambling to find a new family doctor following the retirement of a long-time physician.

"It's some baby steps to helping fill in that gap, and we're hoping that, within our own network, maybe we can leverage some of our other family physicians who we already have at our other sites who might be willing to fill in some time there, as well, in the future," Whittle said.

"Perhaps we can get to a point where we can provide a full-time service there for the long-term."

Chris Cluett, Whittle's fellow co-owner, said the DOC would book people who aren't registered patients of the Holyrood clinic can call to set up an appointment the day before to see the doctor.

Establishing an electronic medical record system has improved collaborative health care in N.L., says Minister John Haggie, adding it's something other provinces are struggling to get in place. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

This is the third of ProActive's practices now offering the day-of clinic services, Cluett said, in various locations across Newfoundland and Labrador.

If it's successful, and helps fill the need for medical access, Cluett said it should make everyone happy.

"There's no reason why we couldn't adopt a model with all the infrastructure there across other clinics, across the province, where we could roll out the same model … bridge those clinics in hard-to-service areas where government is having difficulty attracting physicians," Cluett said.

'We're open to any ideas'

Health Minister John Haggie says this model from ProActive is a more modern version of how family doctors set up practices.

"This is a model that's always existed, it's just not Shopper's or Lawtons now … being your landlord, it is ProActive," Haggie said.

"They have gone some ways to look at continuity of care within an [electronic medical records] approach for sure."

The ProActive model appears to be looking to establish more of an "integrated inter-professional team of providers," something his department is "delighted to see," knowing it will improve patient outcomes.

John Haggie is the minister for Health and Community Services. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Government is still pushing for integrated team-based primary health care models, working with regional health authorities (RHAs), Haggie said, to establish how those would look in varied areas of the province.

He points to the family health networks funded through the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association (NLMA) at $4.5 million a year to come up with solutions.

"The short answer is, we're open to any ideas, but we have some projects and some implementation plans on the go in various areas," Haggie said.

Changing how primary health care is delivered, as well as the perception of what that looks like, and changing the way doctors are paid to boost recruitment is key, Haggie said. Working with nurse practitioners, as well as expanding virtual health care options, is also on the table.

Haggie added that recent graduates, as well as semi-retired physicians, prefer a model that allows for flexible hours, a well as interdisciplinary practice outside of just solely family medicine.

"It won't happen overnight because some of it's a cultural thing. We have to move from the business model of independent siloed practitioners to a truly integrated model that looks at patient stats rather than looks at a business," Haggie said.

"The RHAs have been told very clearly now that primary health care is part of health care. In the past they've kind of distanced themselves from some of that."

