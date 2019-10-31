Holyrood black smoke raises 'red flag' for public health officer

A public health officer says she's not confident in NL Hydro's statement that there was no risk to health from black smoke and soot released during an equipment malfunction at the Holyrood Generating Station Wednesday.

Heather Young lives on Indian Pond, near the power plant, and said she saw the thick, black smoke coming from a stack for 20 to 30 minutes. She said it's difficult to rule out any public health risks without proper information.

"They're saying this is not a health hazard before they've determined what the exact problem is and what exactly was coming out of it," she said.

"It sends up a lot of red flags for me in terms of air quality."

Young said she would like to see a government compliance officer investigate the malfunction at Holyrood, as well as a public advisory from a health professional for any similar future malfunctions.

"It is frustrating. I personally feel that they have the obligation that if there is an incident that could compromise public health," Young said.

"Anyone looking at that picture with a giant black smoke trail, it's not rocket science, use a precautionary principle, make an alert."

In response to further questions from CBC News on the incident that saw a fan malfunction, NL Hydro said Thursday there were several air monitoring stations in the area.

"We have issued public advisories in the past, and would continue to do so, if an event was thought to have the potential to cause damage to homes/vehicles, or if there was any reason to believe there to be an elevated risk to health and safety," said the emailed statement.

Possible respiratory effects

Young said the release of soot and black smoke from the generating plant, which could include pollutants like sulphur dioxide, could affect vulnerable populations by exacerbating asthma, COPD or other respiratory difficulties.

She believes she suffered negative health effects from the malfunction after spending some time outside on Wednesday, adding she has severe reactions to sulphur dioxide and needed four shots of epinephrine.

"When you're home in your controlled environment you don't typically have to worry about these things," she said.

"The very least that could have been done was [to have] an advisory put out, such as a smog advisory [for] people that may have airway issues."

Young said some of her neighbours have also had health issues, and while there have been malfunctions at Holyrood before, she has never had a problem before.

On Wednesday, a Hydro spokesperson said the plant experienced a problem with a fan on Unit 2, causing smoke to pour from a stack for a "short period of time."

"This type of incident is rare, and while some soot was released, it poses no health risks," the spokesperson said.

A report completed by the Department of Natural Resources in 2012 said that Holyrood produces several types of potentially harmful emissions, such as sulphur dioxide, which has been shown to "create adverse respiratory effects, including increased asthma symptoms" during short-term, high exposures.

The report also said that the plant "will continue to emit local air pollutants unless expensive emissions control equipment is added."

