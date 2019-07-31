1989 in a nutshell: Holyrood reopens a time capsule, buries another
Town intends to recover time capsule every 25 years
The town of Holyrood is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
To commemorate the occasion, the town dug up an old time capsule that was buried 25 years ago.
Steve Martin, direction of recreation with the Town of Holyrood, said the old capsule is about the size of a propane tank, and was about half-way full of artifacts.
"There were a number of items inside that brought us back to 1989," said Martin.
Talking about the time capsule <a href="https://twitter.com/FitzpatJamie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FitzpatJamie</a> - my wife Jennifer quite rightly noted that 25 years is a junk drawer not a time capsule. <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a>—@SeanWMurray
"A lot of hand-written letters to family members, the first edition of The Shoreline newspaper, and hand-written minutes from our first council meeting."
Among the paraphernalia were mementos from Holyrood's first Squidfest, and even an old calculator that, according to Martin, still worked.
Looking ahead
The town is now getting ready to bury another time capsule.
This one will be retrieved in 2044, during Holyrood's 75th anniversary celebrations.
Martin said one of the major differences between the two containers is technology.
"A noticeable difference from the one that we are burying shortly is everything is on jump drives," he said.
In the 2019 time capsule is a yearbook from Holy Cross Elementary, souvenirs from Holyrood 50 celebrations, and a letter from Mayor Gary Goobie to the town's future mayor of 2044.
The capsule will be buried this week at Holy Cross Swim Park.
"I was very shocked to see [what] good condition all the contents were in the 1989 one, so we plan on burying this really well so all the artifacts are in pristine condition when they come out in 2044," Martin said.
The 1989 time capsule, and its contents, is currently on display at the Holyrood Heritage museum.
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.