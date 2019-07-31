1989 in a nutshell: Holyrood reopens a time capsule, buries another

The Town of Holyrood just unearthed this time capsule that's been buried near the town hall since 1989. (Town of Holyrood/Facebook)

The town of Holyrood is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

To commemorate the occasion, the town dug up an old time capsule that was buried 25 years ago.

Steve Martin, direction of recreation with the Town of Holyrood, said the old capsule is about the size of a propane tank, and was about half-way full of artifacts.

"There were a number of items inside that brought us back to 1989," said Martin.

"A lot of hand-written letters to family members, the first edition of The Shoreline newspaper, and hand-written minutes from our first council meeting."

Among the paraphernalia were mementos from Holyrood's first Squidfest, and even an old calculator that, according to Martin, still worked.

The plaque that will cover the 2019 time capsule, to be buried at Holy Cross Swim Park. (Town of Holyrood/Facebook)

Looking ahead

The town is now getting ready to bury another time capsule.

The Town of Holyrood's famous Squidfest hat is just one of the items that's going to be buried in the 2019 time capsule. (Town of Holyrood/Facebook)

This one will be retrieved in 2044, during Holyrood's 75th anniversary celebrations.

Martin said one of the major differences between the two containers is technology.

"A noticeable difference from the one that we are burying shortly is everything is on jump drives," he said.

In the 2019 time capsule is a yearbook from Holy Cross Elementary, souvenirs from Holyrood 50 celebrations, and a letter from Mayor Gary Goobie to the town's future mayor of 2044.

The capsule will be buried this week at Holy Cross Swim Park.

"I was very shocked to see [what] good condition all the contents were in the 1989 one, so we plan on burying this really well so all the artifacts are in pristine condition when they come out in 2044," Martin said.

The 1989 time capsule, and its contents, is currently on display at the Holyrood Heritage museum.

