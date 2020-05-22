5-hour delays have government searching for solutions to Holyrood traffic hangups

Traffic stretched for kilometres through Holyrood on Thursday because of a construction detour on the Trans-Canada Highway. (Sheri Sparkes/Twitter)

After a construction detour on the Trans-Canada Highway caused delays as long as five hours for some drivers Thursday, Newfoundland and Labrador's transportation minister says the provincial government is looking for ways to improve traffic flow.

Steve Crocker said he was made aware in mid-March of a dip in the highway at Triangular Pond, just east of Salmonier Line, where four culverts run underneath the highway. He said as the dip worsened, the speed limit was reduced, and eventually one lane was closed.

On Wednesday, construction work began to replace two of the culverts, closing the highway to traffic in both directions and sending drivers on a detour down Salmonier Line and back up Liam Hickey Drive in Holyrood.

Holyrood’s Humpback giving the traffic jam (and me) some entertainment this beautiful evening. <a href="https://twitter.com/VOCMNEWS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VOCMNEWS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NTVNewsNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTVNewsNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/0vNebFEkgZ">pic.twitter.com/0vNebFEkgZ</a> —@RogerMyette

Crocker said drivers he spoke to who used the detour were delayed for about half an hour on Wednesday, but some were delayed for as much as five hours the following day.

"I'm a regular commuter to St. John's myself, so I understand their frustration and we're doing what we can to see what actually the differences were," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Friday.

"This detour actually went in place on Wednesday, and Wednesday to Thursday, there was a drastic change in the delay, so one of the things we're trying to do this morning is to identify why that happened."

Doug Edison was one of those drivers stuck in the traffic delay. Edison was in town with his grandson and he said it took him an hour to get to the other side of Holyrood to visit his daughter. He said the biggest issue is the influx of traffic through the town's roundabout, which is part of the detour.

"You can only imagine the tractor trailers trying to enter that traffic circle to go either south on the Witless Bay Line or to continue on eastbound or westbound, depending on where they're going," he said.

Doug Edison said the biggest issue with the detour is the amount of traffic now moving through Holyrood's roundabout. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Crocker said he's not satisfied with the delays and engineers are on site on Friday to try to prevent the extended delays from happening again, but he couldn't say if any specific changes that would be made.

"We need to find a way to do it more efficiently than that.… I guess we underestimated the volume of traffic, because we're still working under essential travel guidelines," he said.

"We wanted to get this work done prior to June 8, when we would hopefully go into [Alert] Level 3 and you would see a lot more businesses and that opening up."

The minister said construction work has progressed well so far with the contractor working to get it done safely and on schedule, to wrap up June 2.

Lack of planning 'appalling'

The Official Opposition on Friday afternoon called the situation "appalling" and criticized what the party said was a lack of planning and co-ordination.

Some drivers said it took five hours to make their way through the detour Thursday. (Sheri Sparkes/Twitter)

"This is completely unacceptable and yet another example of a project undertaken by government with totally inadequate planning and poor execution," said Harbour Main MHA Helen Conway Ottenheimer in the release.

"Residents and commuters alike are concerned over the bottleneck of traffic, the massive delays and also question how any emergency vehicles will ever be able to get through."

Edison said it took about 10 minutes for an ambulance weave through traffic and pass him during yesterday's delay.

"If that was a person in dire medical straits, they probably would have been gone straight to the morgue," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador