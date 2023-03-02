Former Holy Trinity student leaves lasting legacy by bringing 1st Black History Month to her school

Olivea Rollins was the only Black student in her grade when she attended Holy Trinity High School in Torbay, N.L.

Rollins, who graduated last year, says she experienced many instances of racism not only from fellow students, but also from strangers in her mostly white community.

During her final year of high school, she says she wanted to leave a lasting mark, one that would help make life for racialized students in Torbay more positive and welcoming. So, she brought Holy Trinity its first Black History Month, an initiative that's being preserved by this year's students.

"To know that they're still doing this even after I've graduated, I am honoured," said Rollins. "I feel like my purpose there has been fulfilled."

Black History Month at Holy Trinity is a student-led initiative, where students create lesson plans and activities to help educate one another about Black history and to celebrate Black culture and achievements.

Alyssa Brennan, the teacher sponsor for the student-led Social Justice Action Committee, says students wanted to continue Rollins's work and honour Black history in a way that's engaging to other high schoolers.

"They really wanted to celebrate Black history and provide authentic learning experiences and bring some more Black voices to the classroom, where sometimes that's lacking," said Brennan.

"The students have become the teachers," said Tonya Kearley, another Holy Trinity teacher.

"We can't pretend to have the lens [Rollins] has. We really did need her to be our, not our filter, but our 'Stop, wait a minute. Is this how we wanna say this?'"

Lasting legacy

One Black History Month initiative the students implemented this year was a Freedom Friday Walk in the school's gym. The event was held to remember the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, where Martin Luther King Jr. led thousands of demonstrators to Alabama's capitol in peaceful protest against racism.

Erin Fulford, a Grade 11 student at Holy Trinity, has a younger brother who is mixed race. She says events like these will hopefully help her brother to grow up feeling proud about who he is.

"Thanks to Olivia's help, he'll be able to feel seen and learn more about his culture just simply by this being implemented in the school," said Fulford. "She's definitely somebody that I look up to, I really do."

Having to endure racism as a young Black woman was often difficult, she says. But instead of pointing the blame at her high school, she says she wanted to turn these experiences around and make them into something positive.

"Judgment will not get anybody anywhere," said Rollins. "So I decided to better it by implementing something that can help educate, which makes me feel really, really proud."

