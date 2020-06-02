COVID-19 can't crush Holy Spirit: C.B.S. high school committed to keepsake tradition

The year 2020 won't just go down in the history books — it'll also be immortalized by Holy Spirit High School's yearbook.

While the last few months may prove to be unforgettable, the Conception Bay South high school class of 2020 still wanted something hardcover and tangible to look back on.

A small team of teachers and students have stuck with the pre-pandemic plan to put together a standard yearbook, despite the graduating class being marked absent for the last few months of their final school year.

"It'll be a great memory to have and see all the things we did get to do this year even though it got cut short," Emma Moores, student council president, told CBC News.

Missed memories

Like schools in the rest of the province, Holy Spirit classrooms were closed, their sports tournaments scrapped and their prom put off because of the coronavirus and the ongoing school system shutdown.

But students and teachers didn't want to let the circumstances yank their yearbook as well.

"They're probably not missing out on their public exams; they're probably thankful that they don't have to write that," said vice-principal Jamie Parsons with a laugh. "But they missed out on a lot.

"This has unleashed a chance for our community to … say, 'Look, here's your yearbook. Let's take the memories as you go forward and hopefully that will help you on your way.'"

Operation moves online

Parsons said yearbook operations have gone entirely online.

Instead of meeting in classrooms at lunch and after school, the yearbook committee is co-ordinating everything by email.

Nearly every student in the graduating class of roughly 230 has submitted a fill-in-the-blank biography form answering questions about their favourite saying and high school memory — something students pushed for.

Vice-principal Jamie Parsons sometimes flips through the pages of his own yearbook. (Submitted by Jamie Parsons)

They wanted a regular yearbook with all the standard sections, not a scaled-back version.

But there will be differences. Not every sports team had their team photo taken, for example, and the prom pages will show physically distanced celebrations, Moores said.

She joined the yearbook committee team after realizing how much more work would be involved in putting the book together without the school building binding the effort.

She's helped put out calls for photos and said students have been quick to send in submissions.

They may have had a shortened senior year, she said, but they can fill out the final few pages of their yearbook and K-12 career from afar.

Important keepsake

"I still have my high school yearbook — I'm not going to say what year it is," joked Parsons. "I don't haul it out and look at it frequently, but I do from time to time.… You're going through an old box, and you see it there, and you pick it up, and it brings back memories."

He acknowledged it's a little different in the social media age. But, he said, a yearbook is still "almost like an anchor to that point in time."

Even his mom, he said, has her yearbook and thumbs through it occasionally — it's a decades-long tradition.

And it's one Holy Spirit isn't letting the coronavirus strip away like prom and other senior-year rites of passage.

"For me, personally, I always loved being at school cause you get to spend time with all your friends and your teachers and your classmates," Moores said.

"You're all together all day for all these years so, like, not being able to have the last bit of time together and say your goodbye to everyone is definitely really hard."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador