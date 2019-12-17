2 N.L. schools named winners in CBC Music contest

Two schools from Newfoundland are winners in the countrywide CBC Music Canadian Music Class Challenge.

Holy Heart of Mary High School's chamber choir, led by music teacher Robert Colbourne, took first place in the senior vocal category for its performance of Joni Mitchell's River.

The choir will receive $3,000 in musical instruments and a gold record plaque.

The rendition of I's the B'y by the choir at Holy Family Elementary in Chapel Arm nabbed first place in the MusiCounts Passion Prize, which comes with $5,000 in new instruments as well as a plaque. The school's music teacher is Chrissie Byrne.

More than 50,000 student musicians, from close to 1,200 classes, from every province and territory in the country registered for the contest.

The competition is run every fall and was set up by CBC Music, in association with MusiCounts, a music education charity.

The goal of the competition is to teach kids about Canadian music, draw attention to the work of music teachers across the country, and reinforce the importance of music in education.

Each class, music club and after-school program submitted a video performance of a Canadian song for a chance to win prizes. All of the winning entrants can be seen here.

