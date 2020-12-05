Drive-thru diploma ceremony puts cap (and gown) on strange year for class of 2020

Graduates of Holy Heart of Mary High School in St. John's picked up their diplomas in the school's front porch Friday after not being able to have a graduation ceremony earlier this year. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

A high school graduation is something most people will remember for the rest of their lives, walking in their caps and gowns to get their diploma. While it looks different for the class of 2020, students at Holy Heart of Mary say it's memorable nonetheless.

Graduates of the St. John's high school accepted their diplomas in the school's porch Friday, entering the building for the first time since schools closed in March due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 restrictions forced graduations to be cancelled, meaning no in-person celebrations for the outgoing class. It's something graduate Jordan Howlett said still feels strange, even nine months later.

"I feel like we got a lot lost out of it," Howlett said. "It feels, for me and a lot of other classmates, hard to leave high school, because we didn't have the same closure that anyone else normally would."

Graduates Jordan Howlett, left, and Luke Breen say they both felt like they lost parts of their graduation year after not getting to celebrate their graduation. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"At least I got it," he adds. "I can't complain!"

Graduate Luke Breen said he understood the decision to close schools and cancel graduation, but feels like his high school life came to an abrupt end and wishes it could be properly finished.

"It's kind of weird, It's a little bit disappointing," he said. "I guess cause there's no big ceremony or anything. It's very anti-climactic."

It will definitely be memorable, unlike any other. - Samantha Noel

Samantha Noel said she was most upset at the lack of a graduation ceremony, hoping it could be done at a later point instead of not at all. She is also missing her first year on campus on Memorial University, forced into taking online classes.

"I would have liked to have my proper graduation and have safe grad and everything," she said.

Graduate Samantha Noel said she wishes her class could have had a graduation ceremony, but that she'll remember her final year of high school for a long time. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"But at the same time, I think it kind of made it more special by having my last year of school be so different. I think even though I really didn't like having it interrupted…my grad ended up being more special because I got to have it with my family," said Noel.

"It will definitely be memorable, unlike any other."