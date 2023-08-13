Holy Cross women's soccer team eyeing 2nd national championship title

Holy Cross FC won its eighth Jubilee league title on Sunday. The club will now head to the national women's amateur soccer championship in October. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

With only 12 minutes remaining in Sunday's Jubilee league final, Holy Cross FC netted the lone goal of the match and secured the right to defend its title at the national women's amateur soccer championship.

The final match, held at the King George V Park, pitted Holy Cross against the Fieldians women's soccer team.

Holy Cross' Jessie Noseworthy is positive about the club's chances of winning the Jubilee Trophy at nationals once again.

"I think we're going to go in with some confidence," Noseworthy said Sunday.

"Coming from Newfoundland, I think we still always have that underdog feeling going in. I think we get teams underestimating us a lot going in. So I think we're going to go for the win again this year."

Noseworthy said Sunday's match came down to the final moments but the club remained confident on the pitch and stuck to its game.

Teammate Keisha Younge added there were a lot of suspenseful moments in the match that ultimately went on for 93 minutes.

"There's a lot of anxiety going into this season. This season was definitely one of the most competitive seasons we've seen in years, so that was really great to be a part of," said Younge.

She noted the team has a lot of experienced players on it, some who have been in the league for a decade.

In October, the Holy Cross team will head to Halifax to compete against other top clubs from across the country in the national championship.

Big rivalry

There are four teams in this year's Jubilee league: Holy Cross, Fieldians, St. John's and Paradise — a new team replacing Conception Bay South that recently dissolved.

Leslie Bradshaw, Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association's manager of soccer operations, said Holy Cross and the Fieldians were evenly matched this season.

"It's definitely been a really competitive season just kind of across the board," said Bradshaw, who also plays on the St. John's team.

"So you know, zero-zero at halftime is another indication of … how intense and how competitive this year has been."

Bradshaw said tensions are usually high in these matches, pointing to the historic rivalry between Holy Cross and the Fieldians.

"And then you throw the championship on top of it and tensions are definitely running high this game," she said.

Changing of the guard

While Holy Cross will be returning to nationals, it's not the exact same lineup as it was last year.

Noseworthy said they lost a number of senior players who didn't return from last year.

"We do have a bit of a younger squad this year. We have some younger players coming up and helping us out this year," said Noseworthy.

Younge said the bulk of the team is from last year's championship team. She said a big loss was the retirement of Mallory Harris, who was their striker and hung up her cleats at the end of last year's tournament.

"Her presence was definitely missed this year, but she's always part of the team, whether it's on the field or outside of the field," said Younge. "She's always with us, so that's something we use to motivate us."

