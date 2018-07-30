Former North West River town clerk sentenced 4 months in jail for theft

A former clerk for the town of North West River is going to jail for stealing from the town's coffers.

Holly Elaine Flowers, 31, was sentenced Tuesday in provincial court to four months in jail and 18 months' probation. She was also ordered to pay $20,000 back to the town of North West River over the next two years.

She pleaded guilty to charges of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and criminal breach of trust in February.

The charges were laid for thefts that occurred between 2014 and 2016, discovered when an audit showed that around $72,000 that was paid to the town never showed up in its accounts.

The audit cost more than $100,000 and the provincial government had to step in with funds to keep the town solvent during the process.

Flowers quit suddenly after being confronted about the missing funds.

After leaving North West River, Flowers became the clerk for the Rigolet Inuit community government but was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the charges. The town has not commented on her status since then, and a list of employees posted on the town's website as well as the town's telephone directory do not list her as the current clerk.

Flowers's spouse, Timothy Blake, who served as a town councillor in 2015 and 2016, is facing charges of theft and uttering threats. He's scheduled to appear in court Monday.

